Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post sales of $2.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $277.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.63 million, with estimates ranging from $6.02 million to $889.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

