Analog Devices (ADI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADI opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.73. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

