Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Tops $33.32 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $33.32 or 0.00058404 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $215.93 million and $56.14 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.93 or 0.00648397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00250123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003969 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $661.08 or 0.01158708 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,358 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.