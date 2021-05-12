Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

