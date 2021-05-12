Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 1,853,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

