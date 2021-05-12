American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

