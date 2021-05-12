American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of AWK opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

