American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.31

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.31 and last traded at $123.31, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American National Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

