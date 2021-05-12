American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.