American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $7.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.63% from the stock’s current price.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL opened at $10.39 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,109,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.