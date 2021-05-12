AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of AMCX opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

