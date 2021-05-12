AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.
Shares of AMCX opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
