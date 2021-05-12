Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,282.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,203.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

