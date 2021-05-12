Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,094,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,282.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

