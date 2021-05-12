Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.41. Amarin shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 141,457 shares traded.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Get Amarin alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.