Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.41. Amarin shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 141,457 shares traded.
AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 2.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.