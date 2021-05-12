Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

AMAL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,044. The company has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

