Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 154,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,811,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

