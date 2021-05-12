Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.00. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 29,523 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Altigen Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

