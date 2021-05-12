AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,805 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $335.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

