AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of AMGN opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $544,455 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

