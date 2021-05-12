AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $830,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

