AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.37 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20.

