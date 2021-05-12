AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,665 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIBL. Well Done LLC grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

