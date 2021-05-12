Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lifted to “Buy” at China Renaissance Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,000.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,477.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,483.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,231.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,948.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

