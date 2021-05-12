Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,231.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,948.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.