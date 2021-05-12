Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

ALLT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 382,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $567.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

