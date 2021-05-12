Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.07

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.07 and traded as high as C$43.81. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$42.96, with a volume of 165,339 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

