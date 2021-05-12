Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €228.00 ($268.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €219.08 ($257.74).

Shares of ALV opened at €210.90 ($248.12) on Wednesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €216.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €200.40.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

