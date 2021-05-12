Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 15,286.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,742. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

