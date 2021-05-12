Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report sales of $58.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.02 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $223.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $226.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $294.77 million, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $304.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million.

ALYA has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 33,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,953. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

