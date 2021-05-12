Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $27.13

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $26.00. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

