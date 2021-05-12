Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $221.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.