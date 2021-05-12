Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 10,569 shares.The stock last traded at $275.84 and had previously closed at $275.00.

ALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.99.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.