Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.65. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,452. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alcoa by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

