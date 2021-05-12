Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.

Albemarle stock opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.35.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

