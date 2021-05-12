Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 95,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,222. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

