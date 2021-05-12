Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $960,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,082. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

