Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $241,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 542,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

