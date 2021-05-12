Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,493 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.85. 60,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.