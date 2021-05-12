Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,305 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $12.75 on Wednesday, reaching $335.25. 27,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,717. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.28. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

