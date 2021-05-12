Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,559 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $8.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.54. 5,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,215. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.65 and a 200-day moving average of $291.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $612,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,147 shares of company stock worth $23,510,941 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.