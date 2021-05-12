Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

