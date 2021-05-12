Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,781. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.