Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.40% of Air Lease worth $22,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,310,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Air Lease by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

