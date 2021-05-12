Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

AC stock opened at C$24.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The stock has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,724.42. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 over the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

