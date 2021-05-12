AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGFS stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

