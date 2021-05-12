Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agora were worth $68,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of API. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on API shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

