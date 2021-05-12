AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. 13,697,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

