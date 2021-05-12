AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Down 4.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.