Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$43.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.35. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$821.35 million and a P/E ratio of -13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

