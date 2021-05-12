Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist began coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

